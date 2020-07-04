All apartments in The Colony
5948 Lost Valley Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:18 AM

5948 Lost Valley Drive

5948 Lost Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5948 Lost Valley Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LARGE, SPACIOUS AND VERY CLEAN EXECUTIVE TOWNHOUSE close to 121. Open Floor Plan with abundant Natural Light. Extra Large 15x11 Kitchen with 8 foot long Granite Breakfast Bar, 5 foot Built In Desk in Kitchen, 2 Master Suites upstairs. Private Fenced Backyard. 2 Car Attached Garage, Community Pool. CONVENIENT LOCATION close to Toyota, Nebraska Furniture, Dallas Cowboys Training Facility, Top Golf, Legacy West. At Sam Rayburn (121) Tollway@Dallas Parkway-Tollway, only 20 minutes to DFW Airport or Downtown Dallas. REFRIG,WASHER,DRYER all included if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5948 Lost Valley Drive have any available units?
5948 Lost Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5948 Lost Valley Drive have?
Some of 5948 Lost Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5948 Lost Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5948 Lost Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5948 Lost Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5948 Lost Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5948 Lost Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5948 Lost Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 5948 Lost Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5948 Lost Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5948 Lost Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5948 Lost Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 5948 Lost Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5948 Lost Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5948 Lost Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5948 Lost Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

