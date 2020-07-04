5948 Lost Valley Drive

Amenities
LARGE, SPACIOUS AND VERY CLEAN EXECUTIVE TOWNHOUSE. Open Floor Plan with abundant Natural Light. Extra Large 15x11 Kitchen with 8 foot long Granite Breakfast Bar, 5 foot Built In Desk in Kitchen, 2 Master Suites upstairs. Private Fenced Backyard. 2 Car Attached Garage, Community Pool. CONVENIENT LOCATION close to Toyota, Nebraska Furniture, Dallas Cowboys Training Facility, Top Golf, Legacy West. At Sam Rayburn (121) Tollway@Dallas Parkway-Tollway, only 20 minutes or miles to DFW Airport or Downtown Dallas. REFRIG,WASHER,DRYER all included if needed.