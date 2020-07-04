5948 Lost Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

LARGE, SPACIOUS AND VERY CLEAN EXECUTIVE TOWNHOUSE. Open Floor Plan with abundant Natural Light. Extra Large 15x11 Kitchen with 8 foot long Granite Breakfast Bar, 5 foot Built In Desk in Kitchen, 2 Master Suites upstairs. Private Fenced Backyard. 2 Car Attached Garage, Community Pool. CONVENIENT LOCATION close to Toyota, Nebraska Furniture, Dallas Cowboys Training Facility, Top Golf, Legacy West. At Sam Rayburn (121) Tollway@Dallas Parkway-Tollway, only 20 minutes or miles to DFW Airport or Downtown Dallas. REFRIG,WASHER,DRYER all included if needed.