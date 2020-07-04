All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5936 Lost Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5936 Lost Valley Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:20 PM

5936 Lost Valley Drive

5936 Lost Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5936 Lost Valley Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed,2.5 bath townhome very close to Hwy 121 with easy access to shopping, restaurants, offices, airport, etc. Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.Huge Living space downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 Lost Valley Drive have any available units?
5936 Lost Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 5936 Lost Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5936 Lost Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 Lost Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5936 Lost Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5936 Lost Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 5936 Lost Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5936 Lost Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5936 Lost Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 Lost Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 5936 Lost Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5936 Lost Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5936 Lost Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 Lost Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5936 Lost Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5936 Lost Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5936 Lost Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District