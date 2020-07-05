All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5909 Stone Mountain Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5909 Stone Mountain Road
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:18 AM

5909 Stone Mountain Road

5909 Stone Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5909 Stone Mountain Road, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
If you're looking for a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1 story home near restaurants, shops, 121, Dallas Toll road, I35, look no more. Dream location home nestled in The City of Colony with quick access to all major highways. This open floor concept home boasts a Granite Counter tops, Kitchen Island, spacious master suite with walk in closet, separate shower and Garden tub. Split floor design with Wood lam and ceramic tile throughout. Low maintenance home with cute little front and back yard. Lease includes refrigerator. This house only needs a qualified YOU to call it a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Stone Mountain Road have any available units?
5909 Stone Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5909 Stone Mountain Road have?
Some of 5909 Stone Mountain Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 Stone Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Stone Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Stone Mountain Road pet-friendly?
No, 5909 Stone Mountain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5909 Stone Mountain Road offer parking?
No, 5909 Stone Mountain Road does not offer parking.
Does 5909 Stone Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 Stone Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Stone Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 5909 Stone Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 5909 Stone Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 5909 Stone Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Stone Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 Stone Mountain Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District