5909 Stone Mountain Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets bathtub oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

If you're looking for a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1 story home near restaurants, shops, 121, Dallas Toll road, I35, look no more. Dream location home nestled in The City of Colony with quick access to all major highways. This open floor concept home boasts a Granite Counter tops, Kitchen Island, spacious master suite with walk in closet, separate shower and Garden tub. Split floor design with Wood lam and ceramic tile throughout. Low maintenance home with cute little front and back yard. Lease includes refrigerator. This house only needs a qualified YOU to call it a home.