Last updated November 1 2019 at 8:51 PM

5668 Powers Street

5668 Powers Street · No Longer Available
Location

5668 Powers Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready for immediate move-in! Clean & well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 baths with renovated kitchen & baths. Application fee per adult. No Pets, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5668 Powers Street have any available units?
5668 Powers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5668 Powers Street have?
Some of 5668 Powers Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5668 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
5668 Powers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5668 Powers Street pet-friendly?
No, 5668 Powers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5668 Powers Street offer parking?
No, 5668 Powers Street does not offer parking.
Does 5668 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5668 Powers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5668 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 5668 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 5668 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 5668 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5668 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5668 Powers Street has units with dishwashers.

