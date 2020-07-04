All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5661 Pearce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5661 Pearce Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:27 AM

5661 Pearce Street

5661 Pearce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5661 Pearce Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super clean and beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath MINUTES from SRT and DNT! Open floor plan with lot's of natural light. Fresh neutral paint and warm vinyl wood plank flooring throughout.Renovated kitchen with Granite counters, undermount sink, new stainless steel appliances, open to spacious Family Room. Cozy WB fireplace, French doors to large private fenced yard. Master has walk in closet, ceiling fan, and private updated ensuite MstrBth with separate wet area. Energy efficient vinyl replacement windows and 2 in blinds throughout. Oversized 1 car garage. Minutes from SRT and DNT, local businesses, and many national business headquarters. Apply online $50 app fee per adult. 3D Virtual Walking Tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5661 Pearce Street have any available units?
5661 Pearce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5661 Pearce Street have?
Some of 5661 Pearce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5661 Pearce Street currently offering any rent specials?
5661 Pearce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5661 Pearce Street pet-friendly?
No, 5661 Pearce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5661 Pearce Street offer parking?
Yes, 5661 Pearce Street offers parking.
Does 5661 Pearce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5661 Pearce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5661 Pearce Street have a pool?
No, 5661 Pearce Street does not have a pool.
Does 5661 Pearce Street have accessible units?
No, 5661 Pearce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5661 Pearce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5661 Pearce Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District