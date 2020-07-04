5661 Pearce Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean and beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath MINUTES from SRT and DNT! Open floor plan with lot's of natural light. Fresh neutral paint and warm vinyl wood plank flooring throughout.Renovated kitchen with Granite counters, undermount sink, new stainless steel appliances, open to spacious Family Room. Cozy WB fireplace, French doors to large private fenced yard. Master has walk in closet, ceiling fan, and private updated ensuite MstrBth with separate wet area. Energy efficient vinyl replacement windows and 2 in blinds throughout. Oversized 1 car garage. Minutes from SRT and DNT, local businesses, and many national business headquarters. Apply online $50 app fee per adult. 3D Virtual Walking Tour