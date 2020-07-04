5660 Pearce Street

Amenities
Immaculately Clean 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage - Immaculately clean!
Beautifully remodeled house situated in an established neighborhood in The Colony!
Freshly painted.
New carpet, wood plank flooring and tile.
Stainless steel glass cooktop range and stainless dishwasher
Wood burning fireplace.
Beautiful granite in kitchen.
Large backyard with sitting deck for entertaining.
Nicely landscaped yard - backyard has newer wooden privacy fence.
Ready for immediate move-in. Pet fee may apply.
(RLNE4905246)