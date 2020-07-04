All apartments in The Colony
Last updated December 14 2019

5660 Pearce Street

Location

5660 Pearce Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculately Clean 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage - Immaculately clean!
Beautifully remodeled house situated in an established neighborhood in The Colony!
Freshly painted.
New carpet, wood plank flooring and tile.
Stainless steel glass cooktop range and stainless dishwasher
Wood burning fireplace.
Beautiful granite in kitchen.
Large backyard with sitting deck for entertaining.
Nicely landscaped yard - backyard has newer wooden privacy fence.
Ready for immediate move-in. Pet fee may apply.

(RLNE4905246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5660 Pearce Street have any available units?
5660 Pearce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5660 Pearce Street have?
Some of 5660 Pearce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5660 Pearce Street currently offering any rent specials?
5660 Pearce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5660 Pearce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5660 Pearce Street is pet friendly.
Does 5660 Pearce Street offer parking?
Yes, 5660 Pearce Street offers parking.
Does 5660 Pearce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5660 Pearce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5660 Pearce Street have a pool?
No, 5660 Pearce Street does not have a pool.
Does 5660 Pearce Street have accessible units?
No, 5660 Pearce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5660 Pearce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5660 Pearce Street has units with dishwashers.

