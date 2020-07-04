This home is located in a quiet and nice community of Legends Crest. This beautiful one story home features granite countertops in the kitchen along with an kitchen island and much more. Washer & Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5644 Overland Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
What amenities does 5644 Overland Drive have?
Some of 5644 Overland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 Overland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5644 Overland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.