Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in The Colony! New wood plank porcelain flooring in family room, living room, dining room and hallway, new paint in the open area, new granite kitchen counter-top. Conveniently located within minutes’ access of the Dallas North Tollway, 121, and I-35. Fireplace in family, 2 car garage. Available now.