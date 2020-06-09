All apartments in The Colony
5641 Perrin Street
5641 Perrin Street

5641 Perrin Street · No Longer Available
Location

5641 Perrin Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST FULLY RENOVATED! Move in Ready! Updates include new flooring, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, vanities, cabinetry, countertops, decorative lighting, decorative bathroom tile & backsplash, shiplap accents in kitchen and living room. Super clean single-story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Beautiful curb appeal, spacious open concept living room & kitchen with pendant lighting & tons of countertop space. Large Master Bedroom. Oversized Backyard with large Covered back Patio! AC Unit replaced in 2019, All Windows & water heater replaced in 2018. Convenient access to HWY 121, schools, walking trails, parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5641 Perrin Street have any available units?
5641 Perrin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5641 Perrin Street have?
Some of 5641 Perrin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5641 Perrin Street currently offering any rent specials?
5641 Perrin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5641 Perrin Street pet-friendly?
No, 5641 Perrin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5641 Perrin Street offer parking?
Yes, 5641 Perrin Street offers parking.
Does 5641 Perrin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5641 Perrin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5641 Perrin Street have a pool?
No, 5641 Perrin Street does not have a pool.
Does 5641 Perrin Street have accessible units?
No, 5641 Perrin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5641 Perrin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5641 Perrin Street has units with dishwashers.

