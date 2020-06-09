5641 Perrin Street

Amenities
JUST FULLY RENOVATED! Move in Ready! Updates include new flooring, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, vanities, cabinetry, countertops, decorative lighting, decorative bathroom tile & backsplash, shiplap accents in kitchen and living room. Super clean single-story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Beautiful curb appeal, spacious open concept living room & kitchen with pendant lighting & tons of countertop space. Large Master Bedroom. Oversized Backyard with large Covered back Patio! AC Unit replaced in 2019, All Windows & water heater replaced in 2018. Convenient access to HWY 121, schools, walking trails, parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.