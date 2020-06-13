All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5629 Truitt Street

5629 Truitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

5629 Truitt Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Complete upgrade, Lovely house. Laminate floor, new granite counter tops in the kiteche, new tiled bath and shower srrrounds, new lightings, mirros and stone counter tops with new sinks in the bathrooms. New carpet, paints and lightings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 Truitt Street have any available units?
5629 Truitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 Truitt Street have?
Some of 5629 Truitt Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 Truitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
5629 Truitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 Truitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 5629 Truitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5629 Truitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 5629 Truitt Street offers parking.
Does 5629 Truitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5629 Truitt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 Truitt Street have a pool?
No, 5629 Truitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 5629 Truitt Street have accessible units?
No, 5629 Truitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 Truitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5629 Truitt Street has units with dishwashers.

