Complete upgrade, Lovely house. Laminate floor, new granite counter tops in the kiteche, new tiled bath and shower srrrounds, new lightings, mirros and stone counter tops with new sinks in the bathrooms. New carpet, paints and lightings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5629 Truitt Street have any available units?
5629 Truitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 Truitt Street have?
Some of 5629 Truitt Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 Truitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
5629 Truitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.