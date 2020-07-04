All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:38 PM

5617 Tucker Street

5617 Tucker Street · No Longer Available
Location

5617 Tucker Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,017 sq ft, 1 story home in The Colony! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5617 Tucker Street have any available units?
5617 Tucker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5617 Tucker Street have?
Some of 5617 Tucker Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5617 Tucker Street currently offering any rent specials?
5617 Tucker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5617 Tucker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5617 Tucker Street is pet friendly.
Does 5617 Tucker Street offer parking?
No, 5617 Tucker Street does not offer parking.
Does 5617 Tucker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5617 Tucker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5617 Tucker Street have a pool?
No, 5617 Tucker Street does not have a pool.
Does 5617 Tucker Street have accessible units?
No, 5617 Tucker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5617 Tucker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5617 Tucker Street does not have units with dishwashers.

