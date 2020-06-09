Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5569 Squires Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5569 Squires Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5569 Squires Dr
5569 Squires Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
5569 Squires Drive, The Colony, TX 75056
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5569 Squires Dr, The Colony, TX 75056 - Description Coming Soon!
(RLNE4652108)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5569 Squires Dr have any available units?
5569 Squires Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Colony, TX
.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
The Colony Rent Report
.
Is 5569 Squires Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5569 Squires Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5569 Squires Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5569 Squires Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5569 Squires Dr offer parking?
No, 5569 Squires Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5569 Squires Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5569 Squires Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5569 Squires Dr have a pool?
No, 5569 Squires Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5569 Squires Dr have accessible units?
No, 5569 Squires Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5569 Squires Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5569 Squires Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5569 Squires Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5569 Squires Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Similar Pages
The Colony 1 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
The Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Greenville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District