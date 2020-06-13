All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5561 Russell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5561 Russell Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

5561 Russell Drive

5561 Russell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5561 Russell Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan. This home features large back yard with covered patio, fresh paint and large living area with brick wood burning fireplace. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5561 Russell Drive have any available units?
5561 Russell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5561 Russell Drive have?
Some of 5561 Russell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5561 Russell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5561 Russell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5561 Russell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5561 Russell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5561 Russell Drive offer parking?
No, 5561 Russell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5561 Russell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5561 Russell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5561 Russell Drive have a pool?
No, 5561 Russell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5561 Russell Drive have accessible units?
No, 5561 Russell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5561 Russell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5561 Russell Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District