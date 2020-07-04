5528 Gibson Drive

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

BEUTIFUL HOUSE WITH NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN.CERAMIC TILE IN ALL TRAFFIC AREAS .OPEN LIVING AREA WITHA FIREPLACE. HUGE BACK YARD.

TENANT AGENT AND TENANT VERIFY ALL SCHOOL INFORMATION AND MEASURAMENTS INFORMATION.