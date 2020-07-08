5500 Sundance Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one-story home in a highly desirable area of The Colony. No carpets! The kitchen is open to enjoy the activities in the family room. Stacked formal living and dining rooms provide multi-purpose living space. sitting area in the master suite. separate bedrooms Updates include luxury laminate floors and granite counters. Excellent location.