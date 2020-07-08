5500 Sundance Drive

Beautiful one-story home in a highly desirable area of The Colony. No carpets! The kitchen is open to enjoy the activities in the family room. Stacked formal living and dining rooms provide multi-purpose living space. sitting area in the master suite. separate bedrooms Updates include luxury laminate floors and granite counters. Excellent location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
