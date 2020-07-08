All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:18 AM

5500 Sundance Drive

5500 Sundance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5500 Sundance Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one-story home in a highly desirable area of The Colony. No carpets! The kitchen is open to enjoy the activities in the family room. Stacked formal living and dining rooms provide multi-purpose living space. sitting area in the master suite. separate bedrooms Updates include luxury laminate floors and granite counters. Excellent location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Sundance Drive have any available units?
5500 Sundance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Sundance Drive have?
Some of 5500 Sundance Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Sundance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Sundance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Sundance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Sundance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5500 Sundance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5500 Sundance Drive offers parking.
Does 5500 Sundance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Sundance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Sundance Drive have a pool?
No, 5500 Sundance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Sundance Drive have accessible units?
No, 5500 Sundance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Sundance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5500 Sundance Drive has units with dishwashers.

