5412 Mohawk Court

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning refrigerator

2 story Beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths & 2 cars garage. Tile entry and good size family room open concept to kitchen. Features include stainless steel appliances with fridge. Granite counter tops, stone w/glass inserts backsplash. Spacious size master room with a large walk-in closet. Radiant Barrier, insulated garage, low E glass, 15 Seer HVAC with MERV 11 filter. Nice backyard. Excellent neighborhood near 121 and Nebraska Furniture Mart. House is near to Parks, Shopping Centers, and Major Restaurants.