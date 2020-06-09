All apartments in The Colony
The Colony, TX
5412 Mohawk Court
5412 Mohawk Court

5412 Mohawk Court
The Colony
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

5412 Mohawk Court, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story Beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths & 2 cars garage. Tile entry and good size family room open concept to kitchen. Features include stainless steel appliances with fridge. Granite counter tops, stone w/glass inserts backsplash. Spacious size master room with a large walk-in closet. Radiant Barrier, insulated garage, low E glass, 15 Seer HVAC with MERV 11 filter. Nice backyard. Excellent neighborhood near 121 and Nebraska Furniture Mart. House is near to Parks, Shopping Centers, and Major Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Mohawk Court have any available units?
5412 Mohawk Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Mohawk Court have?
Some of 5412 Mohawk Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Mohawk Court currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Mohawk Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Mohawk Court pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Mohawk Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5412 Mohawk Court offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Mohawk Court offers parking.
Does 5412 Mohawk Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Mohawk Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Mohawk Court have a pool?
No, 5412 Mohawk Court does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Mohawk Court have accessible units?
No, 5412 Mohawk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Mohawk Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Mohawk Court does not have units with dishwashers.

