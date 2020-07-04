All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5400 Redwater Court

5400 Redwater Court · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Redwater Court, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Redwater Court have any available units?
5400 Redwater Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Redwater Court have?
Some of 5400 Redwater Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Redwater Court currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Redwater Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Redwater Court pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Redwater Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5400 Redwater Court offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Redwater Court offers parking.
Does 5400 Redwater Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Redwater Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Redwater Court have a pool?
No, 5400 Redwater Court does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Redwater Court have accessible units?
No, 5400 Redwater Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Redwater Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Redwater Court has units with dishwashers.

