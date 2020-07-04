All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

5316 Rice Dr

5316 Rice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5316 Rice Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Rice Dr have any available units?
5316 Rice Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 Rice Dr have?
Some of 5316 Rice Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Rice Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Rice Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Rice Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5316 Rice Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5316 Rice Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5316 Rice Dr offers parking.
Does 5316 Rice Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 Rice Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Rice Dr have a pool?
No, 5316 Rice Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Rice Dr have accessible units?
No, 5316 Rice Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Rice Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5316 Rice Dr has units with dishwashers.

