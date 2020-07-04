5309 Sagers Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move-in today,more than 30 days out not considered. Great home,nice touches. 2 living areas,open kitchen,SS dishwasher,convection oven.Updated baths,walk-in shower,dual shower heads.Skylights,recessed lighting,USB charging outlets,large walk-in master closet,wood laminate,ceramic tile,LVP flooring,no carpet.Large covered patio,side yard with arbor. 1 pet under 30 pounds considered with non-refundable $500 fee. Required min gross income 3x rent.Security deposit based on credit score,$1,475 deposit for scores 675+.$2,950 deposit for scores 575-674. No scores under 575. Tenant to supply refrigerator,washer,dryer. Tenant maintains yard. Renters insurance req'd. Rent $1475 thru March 2020 then $1525 thru March 2021.