Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5309 Sagers Boulevard
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

5309 Sagers Boulevard

5309 Sagers Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Sagers Boulevard, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in today,more than 30 days out not considered. Great home,nice touches. 2 living areas,open kitchen,SS dishwasher,convection oven.Updated baths,walk-in shower,dual shower heads.Skylights,recessed lighting,USB charging outlets,large walk-in master closet,wood laminate,ceramic tile,LVP flooring,no carpet.Large covered patio,side yard with arbor. 1 pet under 30 pounds considered with non-refundable $500 fee. Required min gross income 3x rent.Security deposit based on credit score,$1,475 deposit for scores 675+.$2,950 deposit for scores 575-674. No scores under 575. Tenant to supply refrigerator,washer,dryer. Tenant maintains yard. Renters insurance req'd. Rent $1475 thru March 2020 then $1525 thru March 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Sagers Boulevard have any available units?
5309 Sagers Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 Sagers Boulevard have?
Some of 5309 Sagers Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Sagers Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Sagers Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Sagers Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 Sagers Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5309 Sagers Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5309 Sagers Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5309 Sagers Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5309 Sagers Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Sagers Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5309 Sagers Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Sagers Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5309 Sagers Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Sagers Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 Sagers Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

