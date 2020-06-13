All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5308 Adams Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5308 Adams Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

5308 Adams Drive

5308 Adams Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5308 Adams Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, single-story family house waiting for new Tenant. This house has been updated in 2017. Waiting for a new Tenant. It has a big backyard to spend time with family. No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Adams Drive have any available units?
5308 Adams Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Adams Drive have?
Some of 5308 Adams Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Adams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Adams Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Adams Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Adams Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5308 Adams Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Adams Drive offers parking.
Does 5308 Adams Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Adams Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Adams Drive have a pool?
No, 5308 Adams Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Adams Drive have accessible units?
No, 5308 Adams Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Adams Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 Adams Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District