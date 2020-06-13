Amazing! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, single-story family house waiting for new Tenant. This house has been updated in 2017. Waiting for a new Tenant. It has a big backyard to spend time with family. No Pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5308 Adams Drive have any available units?
5308 Adams Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Adams Drive have?
Some of 5308 Adams Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Adams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Adams Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.