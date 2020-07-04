All apartments in The Colony
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:08 AM

5208 Nash Drive

5208 Nash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Nash Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story charmer with covered patio and sprinkler system, nest camera, ceramic tile and recently replaced carpet in bedrooms. Master with walk-in closet and walk-in shower. Dishwasher, stove, disposal, microwave - No refrigerator. Large deep sink, slow-close cabinets and pull out drawers, overhead LED lighting. Large walk-in pantry closet. Ceiling fans throughout. Separate SD utility closet. Wood burning fireplace. French doors to patio. Installed HDTV attic antenna. Walking distance to schools. Minutes from the lake. Close to shopping and easy access to highways. Ready for lease first week in December. Licensed broker has ownership interest in this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Nash Drive have any available units?
5208 Nash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Nash Drive have?
Some of 5208 Nash Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Nash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Nash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Nash Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5208 Nash Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5208 Nash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Nash Drive offers parking.
Does 5208 Nash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Nash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Nash Drive have a pool?
No, 5208 Nash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Nash Drive have accessible units?
No, 5208 Nash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Nash Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 Nash Drive has units with dishwashers.

