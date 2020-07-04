5208 Nash Drive

Amenities

One story charmer with covered patio and sprinkler system, nest camera, ceramic tile and recently replaced carpet in bedrooms. Master with walk-in closet and walk-in shower. Dishwasher, stove, disposal, microwave - No refrigerator. Large deep sink, slow-close cabinets and pull out drawers, overhead LED lighting. Large walk-in pantry closet. Ceiling fans throughout. Separate SD utility closet. Wood burning fireplace. French doors to patio. Installed HDTV attic antenna. Walking distance to schools. Minutes from the lake. Close to shopping and easy access to highways. Ready for lease first week in December. Licensed broker has ownership interest in this property.