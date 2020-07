Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom home in Lewisville ISD is situated in an awesome, cul de sac location. Spacious family room offers brick fireplace and opens to the kitchen with a nice size breakfast nook, electric cooktop and generous counter space. Ceramic tile in hallway, entry and family room. Huge fenced back yard with lots of shade from mature trees. Walking distance to Kids Colony Park. .