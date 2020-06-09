Rent Calculator
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5125 Ragan Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5125 Ragan Dr
5125 Ragan Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5125 Ragan Dr, The Colony, TX 75056
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Rear Entry Garage
Updated kitchen with granite countertops,
ceramic tile floors, updated baths,
View to greenbelt and close to park
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5125 Ragan Dr have any available units?
5125 Ragan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
The Colony, TX
.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
The Colony Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5125 Ragan Dr have?
Some of 5125 Ragan Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 5125 Ragan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Ragan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 Ragan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5125 Ragan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5125 Ragan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5125 Ragan Dr offers parking.
Does 5125 Ragan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 Ragan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 Ragan Dr have a pool?
No, 5125 Ragan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5125 Ragan Dr have accessible units?
No, 5125 Ragan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 Ragan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 Ragan Dr has units with dishwashers.
