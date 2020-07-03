5116 Shannon Drive

Nice home with granite countertops and tumbled marble backsplash in kitchen, ceramic flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint, good sized back yard with storage building. PLEASE SEE APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS IN MLS TRANSACTION DESK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
