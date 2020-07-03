All apartments in The Colony
5116 Shannon Drive

5116 Shannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5116 Shannon Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

Nice home with granite countertops and tumbled marble backsplash in kitchen, ceramic flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint, good sized back yard with storage building. PLEASE SEE APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS IN MLS TRANSACTION DESK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Shannon Drive have any available units?
5116 Shannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 Shannon Drive have?
Some of 5116 Shannon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Shannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Shannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Shannon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5116 Shannon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5116 Shannon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5116 Shannon Drive offers parking.
Does 5116 Shannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5116 Shannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Shannon Drive have a pool?
No, 5116 Shannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5116 Shannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 5116 Shannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Shannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5116 Shannon Drive has units with dishwashers.

