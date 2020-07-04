All apartments in The Colony
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:50 AM

5116 Kadin Lane

5116 Kadin Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5116 Kadin Ln, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful, spacious single story home on a Corner lot located in sought after Castle Hills subdivision of award-winning Lewisville ISD with community pool, park and playground. This wonderful 3 bedroom home looks is having designer paints, handscraped hardwood flooring, kitchen granite counter tops with nice backsplash & accent lights, 5-burner GAS cooktop, Stainless Steel appliances, upgraded carpet, plantation shutters, GAS Fireplace with Stone wall & covered patio. Landlord pays HOA, home comes with 4-door Samsung Flex REFRIGERATOR, SS WASHER and DRYER. Great location, close to Nebraska Furniture Mart, Toyota, shopping, restaurants and major highways. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Kadin Lane have any available units?
5116 Kadin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 Kadin Lane have?
Some of 5116 Kadin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Kadin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Kadin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Kadin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5116 Kadin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5116 Kadin Lane offer parking?
No, 5116 Kadin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5116 Kadin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5116 Kadin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Kadin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5116 Kadin Lane has a pool.
Does 5116 Kadin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5116 Kadin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Kadin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5116 Kadin Lane has units with dishwashers.

