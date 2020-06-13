All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5109 Alpha Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5109 Alpha Dr.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:09 AM

5109 Alpha Dr.

5109 Alpha Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5109 Alpha Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Conveniently Located- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in The Colony - This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Colony is conveniently close to 121, shopping, dining and LISD schools. Attractive dark, wood flooring along with a natural fireplace is featured in the living room. Carpet with neutral tones in the bedrooms. New energy efficient, double pane windows with blinds throughout Newer AC unit..Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms with ample closet space in all rooms. Spacious, fenced in backyard.
Application criteria: monthly income 3x rent, credit score 600+, positive rental history, no criminal record. No Smokers please.
No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5267395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Alpha Dr. have any available units?
5109 Alpha Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 Alpha Dr. have?
Some of 5109 Alpha Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Alpha Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Alpha Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Alpha Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5109 Alpha Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5109 Alpha Dr. offer parking?
No, 5109 Alpha Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5109 Alpha Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Alpha Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Alpha Dr. have a pool?
No, 5109 Alpha Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Alpha Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5109 Alpha Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Alpha Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 Alpha Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District