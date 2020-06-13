5109 Alpha Dr.

Amenities

Conveniently Located- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in The Colony - This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Colony is conveniently close to 121, shopping, dining and LISD schools. Attractive dark, wood flooring along with a natural fireplace is featured in the living room. Carpet with neutral tones in the bedrooms. New energy efficient, double pane windows with blinds throughout Newer AC unit..Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms with ample closet space in all rooms. Spacious, fenced in backyard.

Application criteria: monthly income 3x rent, credit score 600+, positive rental history, no criminal record. No Smokers please.

No Pets Allowed



