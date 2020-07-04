All apartments in The Colony
5084 Crawford Drive

Location

5084 Crawford Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,480 sq ft home in The Colony! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with plenty of cabinet space and granite counter tops.. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5084 Crawford Drive have any available units?
5084 Crawford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5084 Crawford Drive have?
Some of 5084 Crawford Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5084 Crawford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5084 Crawford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5084 Crawford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5084 Crawford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5084 Crawford Drive offer parking?
No, 5084 Crawford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5084 Crawford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5084 Crawford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5084 Crawford Drive have a pool?
No, 5084 Crawford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5084 Crawford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5084 Crawford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5084 Crawford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5084 Crawford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

