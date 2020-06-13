All apartments in The Colony
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:56 PM

5065 Thompson Drive

5065 Thompson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5065 Thompson Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy updated and remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Granite counter tops through out. All new flooring and fresh paint. Kitchen has all new appliances. Applications to be filled out on www.tenantmagic.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Thompson Drive have any available units?
5065 Thompson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5065 Thompson Drive have?
Some of 5065 Thompson Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 Thompson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Thompson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Thompson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5065 Thompson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5065 Thompson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5065 Thompson Drive offers parking.
Does 5065 Thompson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5065 Thompson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Thompson Drive have a pool?
No, 5065 Thompson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5065 Thompson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5065 Thompson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Thompson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5065 Thompson Drive has units with dishwashers.

