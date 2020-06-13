Cozy updated and remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Granite counter tops through out. All new flooring and fresh paint. Kitchen has all new appliances. Applications to be filled out on www.tenantmagic.net
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5065 Thompson Drive have any available units?
5065 Thompson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5065 Thompson Drive have?
Some of 5065 Thompson Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 Thompson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Thompson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.