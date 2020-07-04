All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5045 Thompson Drive

5045 Thompson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5045 Thompson Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 Thompson Drive have any available units?
5045 Thompson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 5045 Thompson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5045 Thompson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 Thompson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5045 Thompson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5045 Thompson Drive offer parking?
No, 5045 Thompson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5045 Thompson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5045 Thompson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 Thompson Drive have a pool?
No, 5045 Thompson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5045 Thompson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5045 Thompson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5045 Thompson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5045 Thompson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5045 Thompson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5045 Thompson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

