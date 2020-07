Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath 2 Car Garage, 2 LIVING and 2 EATING Areas, Ceramic Tile in kitchen and eating area. Wood laminate in living areas. Beautiful Fireplace. Large back yard and patio area. See Transaction Desk for Landlord's Qualifications to apply. TENANTS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT and GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. $38.00 APP FEE paid online after documents have been received to support income, copy of driver's license, any pet pictures, email address and phone numbers.