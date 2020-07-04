5033 Avery Lane.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Generously sized living room with fireplace. Recently painted. One bedroom has separate office area with closet. Master has its own bath. 2 pantries. Storage shed. Range and refrigerator provided. Pets OK with additional deposit. No violent dog breeds. Occupied until 04.01.2020 Close to Toyota and Nebraska Furniture Mart.