5033 Avery Lane.

Generously sized living room with fireplace. Recently painted. One bedroom has separate office area with closet. Master has its own bath. 2 pantries. Storage shed. Range and refrigerator provided. Pets OK with additional deposit. No violent dog breeds. Occupied until 04.01.2020 Close to Toyota and Nebraska Furniture Mart.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
