5028 Amande Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Lewisville ISD located in the CASTLE HILLS community. Open floor plan with extended hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining and stairs. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances and island extension. Master bedroom down with a gorgeous bathroom and large shower. study and mud room down. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with large game room and media room. . Community amenities feature a pool & park. Conveniently close to 121, Dallas Toll way, Airport, Legacy office spaces , Nebraska Furniture mart, shopping centers.