All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5028 Amande Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5028 Amande Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:21 PM

5028 Amande Avenue

5028 Amande Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5028 Amande Ave, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Lewisville ISD located in the CASTLE HILLS community. Open floor plan with extended hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining and stairs. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances and island extension. Master bedroom down with a gorgeous bathroom and large shower. study and mud room down. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with large game room and media room. . Community amenities feature a pool & park. Conveniently close to 121, Dallas Toll way, Airport, Legacy office spaces , Nebraska Furniture mart, shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Amande Avenue have any available units?
5028 Amande Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 Amande Avenue have?
Some of 5028 Amande Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 Amande Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Amande Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Amande Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5028 Amande Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5028 Amande Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5028 Amande Avenue offers parking.
Does 5028 Amande Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Amande Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Amande Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5028 Amande Avenue has a pool.
Does 5028 Amande Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5028 Amande Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Amande Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5028 Amande Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District