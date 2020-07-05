All apartments in The Colony
5000 Griffin Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5000 Griffin Drive

5000 Griffin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Griffin Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FRESH PAINT * BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES * BRAND NEW CABINETS * NEW GRANITE * NEW FLOORING * REMODELED SHOWERS * NEW FIXTURES * Beautiful home in The Colony 7 subdivision with a huge backyard This fully remodeled open floor plan home boasts 3 great sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen is rebuilt with a open floor plan in mind and looks absolutely stunning. The house is just the perfect amount of cozy for a family. The location of this home provides easy access to HWY 121 and has close proximity to schools, shopping centers, and also a sports complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Griffin Drive have any available units?
5000 Griffin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Griffin Drive have?
Some of 5000 Griffin Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Griffin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Griffin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Griffin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Griffin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5000 Griffin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Griffin Drive offers parking.
Does 5000 Griffin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Griffin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Griffin Drive have a pool?
No, 5000 Griffin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Griffin Drive have accessible units?
No, 5000 Griffin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Griffin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Griffin Drive has units with dishwashers.

