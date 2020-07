Amenities

Nice open floorplan that's available for immediate possession. This charming home has new paint and new carpet updated laminate floors. Lots of updates very nice and ready for new owners. Large family room accented by wood burning fireplace. Large storage building and updated fence. Great location close to Grandscape, NFM, Legacy Business Park, DFW Airport, shopping and Lake Lewisville. Don't miss out!