Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4848 Alta Oaks Lane

4848 Alta Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4848 Alta Oaks Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling 3 bed, 2 bath, 1699 sq. ft. 1 story home in The Colony, TX! Open floor plan. Large galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets/counter space. Breakfast area with cozy fireplace. Spacious living room. Master suite features walk in shower. Enclosed mud room! Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4848 Alta Oaks Lane have any available units?
4848 Alta Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 4848 Alta Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4848 Alta Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4848 Alta Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4848 Alta Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4848 Alta Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 4848 Alta Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4848 Alta Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4848 Alta Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4848 Alta Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 4848 Alta Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4848 Alta Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 4848 Alta Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4848 Alta Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4848 Alta Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4848 Alta Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4848 Alta Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

