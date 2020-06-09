4848 Alta Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling 3 bed, 2 bath, 1699 sq. ft. 1 story home in The Colony, TX! Open floor plan. Large galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets/counter space. Breakfast area with cozy fireplace. Spacious living room. Master suite features walk in shower. Enclosed mud room! Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.