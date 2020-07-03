All apartments in The Colony
The Colony, TX
4840 Wheeler Drive
4840 Wheeler Drive

4840 Wheeler Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4840 Wheeler Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Great location in The Colony near Lake Lewisville. Toyota Headquarters, major shopping and entertainment development are all near by as well. Spacious home with four bedrooms and a great layout! Nice sized fenced yard as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 Wheeler Drive have any available units?
4840 Wheeler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 4840 Wheeler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4840 Wheeler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 Wheeler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4840 Wheeler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4840 Wheeler Drive offer parking?
No, 4840 Wheeler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4840 Wheeler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 Wheeler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 Wheeler Drive have a pool?
No, 4840 Wheeler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4840 Wheeler Drive have accessible units?
No, 4840 Wheeler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 Wheeler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 Wheeler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4840 Wheeler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4840 Wheeler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

