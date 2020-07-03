4840 Wheeler Drive

Great location in The Colony near Lake Lewisville. Toyota Headquarters, major shopping and entertainment development are all near by as well. Spacious home with four bedrooms and a great layout! Nice sized fenced yard as well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
