The Colony, TX
4829 Brandenburg Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:15 PM

4829 Brandenburg Lane

4829 Brandenburg Ln · No Longer Available
The Colony
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

4829 Brandenburg Ln, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely renovated property. Pool recently resurfaced and fully functional.

Owner and landlord is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Brandenburg Lane have any available units?
4829 Brandenburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4829 Brandenburg Lane have?
Some of 4829 Brandenburg Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4829 Brandenburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Brandenburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Brandenburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4829 Brandenburg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4829 Brandenburg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4829 Brandenburg Lane offers parking.
Does 4829 Brandenburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Brandenburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Brandenburg Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4829 Brandenburg Lane has a pool.
Does 4829 Brandenburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 4829 Brandenburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Brandenburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 Brandenburg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

