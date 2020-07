Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated 3-2-2 with open floor plan in a quiet The Colony neighborhood. 2 living and 2 dining areas. Kitchen features newer cabinets, island, tile counter tops, new SS gas stove, SS dishwasher, and new built-in SS microwave. Bathrooms have updated fixtures and floors, carpet just installed in bedrooms, laminate in formals. patio with arbor in back yard with trees & 8ft cedar fence. This home has it all!