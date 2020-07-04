All apartments in The Colony
4817 Wagner Drive

4817 Wagner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4817 Wagner Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for immediate move in. The home includes lots of built in's. Custom flooring consists of carpeting, wood and stone. Home also features fireplace, formal dining room and large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Wagner Drive have any available units?
4817 Wagner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 Wagner Drive have?
Some of 4817 Wagner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 Wagner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Wagner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Wagner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4817 Wagner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4817 Wagner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4817 Wagner Drive offers parking.
Does 4817 Wagner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 Wagner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Wagner Drive have a pool?
No, 4817 Wagner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4817 Wagner Drive have accessible units?
No, 4817 Wagner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Wagner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 Wagner Drive has units with dishwashers.

