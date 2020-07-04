This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for immediate move in. The home includes lots of built in's. Custom flooring consists of carpeting, wood and stone. Home also features fireplace, formal dining room and large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
4817 Wagner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Some of 4817 Wagner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
4817 Wagner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.