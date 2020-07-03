4812 Jennings Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home full of updates! Renovated kitchen with granite counters. Renovated bathrooms. Spacious living area and additional bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or a study. Excellent location.