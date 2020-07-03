4812 Jennings Circle

Charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home full of updates! Renovated kitchen with granite counters. Renovated bathrooms. Spacious living area and additional bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or a study. Excellent location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
