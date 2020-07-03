All apartments in The Colony
4812 Jennings Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4812 Jennings Circle

4812 Jennings Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Jennings Circle, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home full of updates! Renovated kitchen with granite counters. Renovated bathrooms. Spacious living area and additional bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or a study. Excellent location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Jennings Circle have any available units?
4812 Jennings Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Jennings Circle have?
Some of 4812 Jennings Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Jennings Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Jennings Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Jennings Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4812 Jennings Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4812 Jennings Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4812 Jennings Circle offers parking.
Does 4812 Jennings Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Jennings Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Jennings Circle have a pool?
No, 4812 Jennings Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4812 Jennings Circle have accessible units?
No, 4812 Jennings Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Jennings Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 Jennings Circle has units with dishwashers.

