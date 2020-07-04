All apartments in The Colony
4653 Archer Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:39 PM

4653 Archer Drive

4653 Archer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4653 Archer Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated property.New flooring, paint, bathroom vanities, tub, stove, microwave and more. Granite counter tops. Great floor plan and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 Archer Drive have any available units?
4653 Archer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4653 Archer Drive have?
Some of 4653 Archer Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 Archer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4653 Archer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 Archer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4653 Archer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4653 Archer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4653 Archer Drive offers parking.
Does 4653 Archer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 Archer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 Archer Drive have a pool?
No, 4653 Archer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4653 Archer Drive have accessible units?
No, 4653 Archer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 Archer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4653 Archer Drive has units with dishwashers.

