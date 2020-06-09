All apartments in The Colony
4646 Carr Street
4646 Carr Street

4646 Carr Street
Location

4646 Carr Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in a well-established neighborhood in the Colony, the home is ready for Move-in and its close by restaurants and shopping centers. Come See it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

