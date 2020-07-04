Well maintained inside and out! Completely updated open floorplan with hard flooring throughout. Split Bedrooms. French doors off of Familyroom and Master Bedroom. Deck with fenced yard. Contact agent via email to schedule showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4632 Chapman Street have any available units?
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
Is 4632 Chapman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4632 Chapman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.