4632 Chapman Street
Last updated November 22 2019

4632 Chapman Street

4632 Chapman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4632 Chapman Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well maintained inside and out! Completely updated open floorplan with hard flooring throughout. Split Bedrooms. French doors off of Familyroom and Master Bedroom. Deck with fenced yard. Contact agent via email to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 Chapman Street have any available units?
4632 Chapman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 4632 Chapman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4632 Chapman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 Chapman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4632 Chapman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4632 Chapman Street offer parking?
No, 4632 Chapman Street does not offer parking.
Does 4632 Chapman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4632 Chapman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 Chapman Street have a pool?
No, 4632 Chapman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4632 Chapman Street have accessible units?
No, 4632 Chapman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 Chapman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4632 Chapman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4632 Chapman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4632 Chapman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

