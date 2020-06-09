All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4626 Carr Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4626 Carr Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 PM

4626 Carr Street

4626 Carr Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4626 Carr Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated home, with private and landscaped patio. Very good looking details, color schemes and layout. Great room, galley kitchen, and big maser bedroom in the back. Front room can be bedroom, office or what ever you need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Carr Street have any available units?
4626 Carr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4626 Carr Street have?
Some of 4626 Carr Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Carr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Carr Street pet-friendly?
No, 4626 Carr Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4626 Carr Street offer parking?
No, 4626 Carr Street does not offer parking.
Does 4626 Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 Carr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Carr Street have a pool?
No, 4626 Carr Street does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 4626 Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4626 Carr Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District