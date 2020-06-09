Nicely updated home, with private and landscaped patio. Very good looking details, color schemes and layout. Great room, galley kitchen, and big maser bedroom in the back. Front room can be bedroom, office or what ever you need.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4626 Carr Street have?
Some of 4626 Carr Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
