Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4614 West Lake Highlands Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 10:47 PM

4614 West Lake Highlands Drive

4614 West Lake Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4614 West Lake Highlands Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute one-story in a quaint neighborhood close to park & lake Lewisville. Light and bright rooms. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and lots of storage space. Large backyard with beautiful stained fence and trees! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive have any available units?
4614 West Lake Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive have?
Some of 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4614 West Lake Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive offer parking?
No, 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 West Lake Highlands Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

