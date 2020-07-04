4614 West Lake Highlands Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute one-story in a quaint neighborhood close to park & lake Lewisville. Light and bright rooms. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and lots of storage space. Large backyard with beautiful stained fence and trees! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.