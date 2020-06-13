All apartments in The Colony
4612 Larner Street
4612 Larner Street

4612 Larner Street · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Larner Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedrooms and 2 baths,cozy home with one car garage ,no carpet, laminated wood floor,tile in bath ,vacant and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Larner Street have any available units?
4612 Larner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Larner Street have?
Some of 4612 Larner Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Larner Street currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Larner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Larner Street pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Larner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4612 Larner Street offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Larner Street offers parking.
Does 4612 Larner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Larner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Larner Street have a pool?
No, 4612 Larner Street does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Larner Street have accessible units?
No, 4612 Larner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Larner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4612 Larner Street has units with dishwashers.

