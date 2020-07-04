All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4604 Ridgepointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4604 Ridgepointe Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:11 AM

4604 Ridgepointe Drive

4604 Ridgepointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4604 Ridgepointe Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JULY 1st MOVE-IN *Gorgeous & Open! Split Bedrooms,High Ceilings, 20in. Italian Tiles Thru-out Home, Newer Frieze Carpet In Bedrooms. Huge Island Kitchen-Gas Cooking, 42in. Cabinets, Plant Ledges & Direct Access To Formal Dining. Breakfast Nook w'Window Seat, Family Room w'Gas Logs, Master w'Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Huge Walk-In Closet. 2in. Blinds, Decked Attic w'Tons Of Storage, Radiant Barrier In Attic To Reduce Energy Bills. 20x11 Back Patio Area. *Shoreline Trail features a 10 foot wide, 3.5 mile, stamped concrete and decomposed granite surface perfect for enjoying a walk, jog or bike ride along the beautiful shores of Lewisville Lake.
*Home has been painted a neutral color thru-out, Wallpaper Removed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Ridgepointe Drive have any available units?
4604 Ridgepointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Ridgepointe Drive have?
Some of 4604 Ridgepointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Ridgepointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Ridgepointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Ridgepointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Ridgepointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4604 Ridgepointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4604 Ridgepointe Drive offers parking.
Does 4604 Ridgepointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Ridgepointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Ridgepointe Drive have a pool?
No, 4604 Ridgepointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Ridgepointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4604 Ridgepointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Ridgepointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 Ridgepointe Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District