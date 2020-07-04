4604 Ridgepointe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

JULY 1st MOVE-IN *Gorgeous & Open! Split Bedrooms,High Ceilings, 20in. Italian Tiles Thru-out Home, Newer Frieze Carpet In Bedrooms. Huge Island Kitchen-Gas Cooking, 42in. Cabinets, Plant Ledges & Direct Access To Formal Dining. Breakfast Nook w'Window Seat, Family Room w'Gas Logs, Master w'Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Huge Walk-In Closet. 2in. Blinds, Decked Attic w'Tons Of Storage, Radiant Barrier In Attic To Reduce Energy Bills. 20x11 Back Patio Area. *Shoreline Trail features a 10 foot wide, 3.5 mile, stamped concrete and decomposed granite surface perfect for enjoying a walk, jog or bike ride along the beautiful shores of Lewisville Lake.

*Home has been painted a neutral color thru-out, Wallpaper Removed