4526 N Shore Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:51 AM

4526 N Shore Drive

4526 North Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4526 North Shore Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4526 N Shore Drive have any available units?
4526 N Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4526 N Shore Drive have?
Some of 4526 N Shore Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4526 N Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4526 N Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4526 N Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4526 N Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4526 N Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4526 N Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 4526 N Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4526 N Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4526 N Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 4526 N Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4526 N Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4526 N Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4526 N Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4526 N Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.

